Bloodhunt To Get Team Deathmatch Mode In Next Update

Sharkmob revealed this week they will have a new summer update for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt with a new mode. Next week they will be launching a beta for Team Deathmatch, which will allow you and seven other people to compete against another team of eight in what will essentially be a vampiric bloodbath. You'll need to work as a team, even more so than you have been in the main game, to stay alive and take out the other side before you become just another corpse on the ground. The update will also be unlocking several new areas in established maps, adding the knife and the crowbar to your melee weapons list, and adding in a ton of improvements and bug fixes. We have the details on the update below along with a video highlighting them before they take effect on July 14th at 1pm PT.

New Bloodhunt Game mode – Team Deathmatch (Beta) coming 14th July 2022. Two teams of 8v8 will battle each other with unlimited respawns and the first team to reach the score limit wins. This new game mode will have five unique areas in Prague as battle grounds including; Slaughterhouse, Disco, Hotel, Construction and Harbor.

– Team Deathmatch (Beta) coming 14th July 2022. Two teams of 8v8 will battle each other with unlimited respawns and the first team to reach the score limit wins. This new game mode will have five unique areas in Prague as battle grounds including; Slaughterhouse, Disco, Hotel, Construction and Harbor. Special Summer Pass offer – 100+ new items for 600 Tokens (around 5,99 USD)

– 100+ new items for 600 Tokens (around 5,99 USD) New map locations – Ventrue train added to the Train Station location and Rudolfinum got the attic opened up with 3 new roof entrances and some other smaller tweaks to the interior layout.

– Ventrue train added to the Train Station location and Rudolfinum got the attic opened up with 3 new roof entrances and some other smaller tweaks to the interior layout. Elysium – The Ventrue area, previously locked in Elysium, is now open. Bloodhunt players will be able to meet Em, the Ventrue primogen, and to get quests from her. Toreador Maia's nightclub has opened, this is a perfect area for players to show off their vampire persona.

– The Ventrue area, previously locked in Elysium, is now open. Bloodhunt players will be able to meet Em, the Ventrue primogen, and to get quests from her. Toreador Maia's nightclub has opened, this is a perfect area for players to show off their vampire persona. New Melee weapons – Knife and crowbar

– Knife and crowbar Minor and major bug fixes – These will include the infamous reload and red gas bugs, higher graphical fidelity, updated character rigging, PS5 controller improvements and performance improvements.