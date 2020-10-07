Blooper Team Announces Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition

Just in time for Halloween, Blooper Team is bringing suspenseful horror to VR with Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition. This is the game we saw release last year in all of its horrifying glory, now with some additional content brought to you in a VR experience. Because the first time around wasn't horrifying enough, now they really want to mess with your head as you go trudging off into the wilderness of the Black Hills Forest with your pet dog. The game will drop into the Oculus Store on October 29th, 2020, just in time for All Hallows' Eve. You can check out the trailer below and see just how unnerving the game can be in VR.

The Blair Witch story has been rebuilt for the Oculus Quest platform to offer a uniquely immersive and horrifying VR experience. With environments redesigned for more interactivity and accommodate new creature encounters. In addition, there is a new control system and mechanics for your canine companion, Bullet – give him a treat right out of your hand, pet him at any time, and even play fetch! Players can enjoy a 360 immersive experience in the Black Hills Forest.Designed with the Oculus Quest platform in mind, Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition supports higher resolution and high-quality textures made possible by the power of this new hardware. New ways to interact with your sidekick, Bullet.

Newly-designed interactive environments to immerse you in terror.

Catch, throw, and stack objects that you find throughout the woods.

Map out your theories with an interactive marker to draw on paper and other objects.

Drawers, doors, gates, and car trunk open at your touch in your investigation.

Snap branches with your hands.

Operate handles and buttons and unlock doors with keys and codes plan escapes.

New control system optimized for horrifying VR gameplay.

Eerie new sounds and spine-chilling in-game events to surprise and scare players.

Additional encounters with the mysterious forces that lurk in the forest.