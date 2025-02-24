Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Blue Prince, Dogubomb

Blue Prince Confirms Release Date With Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the mystery puzzle adventure Blue Prince, as it will be released for PC and consoles this April

Explore Mt. Holly Manor where rooms shift daily, full of mystery and puzzles.

Decisions shape your path as you navigate unpredictable chambers and secrets.

Uncover a past filled with intrigue and a missing children's book author.

Indie game developer Dogubomb and publisher Raw Fury revealed the official release date for Blue Prince with an all-new trailer. The team confirmed the game will be released on April 10, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows. Along with the news came the trailer, as we got a better look at the mystery puzzle adventure, as you'll attempt to figure out what's happening in this lonely manor with rooms that constantly change. Enjoy the trailer!

Blue Prince

Welcome to Mt. Holly, the mysterious manor with shifting rooms. In Blue Prince, you embark on a genre-defying experience filled with a unique mix of mystery, strategy, and puzzles that weave together to create an unpredictable journey. Will your explorative steps lead you to the rumored Room 46? Upon reaching a closed door in Mt. Holly, you decide what room appears behind it, and each decision shapes your path as you navigate through the manor. Every door can reveal new and exciting chambers that contain their own unique challenges and secrets. But be careful how you draft, for each day, the manor's floor plan resets, and the rooms you saw today may not be the same rooms you see tomorrow.

