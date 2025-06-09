Posted in: Blumhouse, Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Blumhouse Horrorverse, Meta Quest

Blumhouse Horrorverse Finally Releases a Launch Trailer

We finally get a look at what Blumhouse Horrorverse will play like as the developers have released a proper launch trailer

Article Summary Blumhouse Horrorverse launches with a new trailer showcasing its interactive VR horror gameplay.

Experience the Blumhouse universe in VR on Meta Quest, packed with iconic horror movie content.

Explore a creepy virtual theme park with mini-games based on favorites like The Purge and Wolf Man.

Play as victim or villain in Survival Lockdown, featuring classic killers like M3GAN and Babyface.

Meta Quest has finally released a proper trailer for their new interactive VR horror experience, Blumhouse Horrorverse, giving us a proper look at how the experience will play out. Up until now, it's all been images and a lot of talk about what the experience will be like for players who are really into the Blumhouse universe and all of the horror titles that have been added to it. But there's just been zero video of it, which made us worry a little about what it would actually be. This launch trailer now showcases exactly what players will experience, as you can become the villain and go after other players as one of the iconic killers. Enjoy the trailer here before you go diving in.

Blumhouse Horrorverse

Blumhouse Horrorverse is a theme park-like locale set in a dark, foggy forest, with the imposing edifice of the Blumhouse at its center. The woods are the place to roleplay and socialize with your friends and fellow scare addicts, featuring themed activities and elements based on Blumhouse stories as you explore, such as target practice areas based on The Purge franchise, a Wolf Man mini game, and a screening area for exclusive Blumhouse content.

As you immerse yourself, you'll discover even more eerie environments throughout the world, inspired by iconic Blumhouse and Universal movies like M3GAN, Wolf Man, The Black Phone, and Happy Death Day. But the true terror begins when you enter the Blumhouse itself, where you can take part in the Survival Lockdown game. Anyone can activate the game by throwing the Lockdown lever, and whoever is in the house will find themselves randomly assigned roles: victim or villain. Victims must work together to locate missing keycards and end the lockdown, while the villain – who can embody fan-favorite characters like M3GAN, Babyface, and more – aims to eliminate each survivor before they escape.

