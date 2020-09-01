Bohemia Interactive Announces Vigor Coming To PS4 & PS5

Bohemia Interactive revealed this morning that they will be bringing their indie hit Vigor to both the PS4 and the PS5. The game is currently in its 4th season of gameplay, and doing well on both PC and the Nintendo Switch. Now PlayStation owners will be able to experience the game shortly as the developers revealed that the PlayStation 4 version will release on November 25th, 2020, and during Holiday 2020 for PlayStation 5 (whenever that console decides to drop). There was also a bit of news for the Switch as the Free To Play version of Vigor for Nintendo Switch will be released on September 23rd. You can read more about these announcements below along with the latest trailer for the game. We'll see if the PlayStation versions get any changes in content or seasonal play or if it will be everything upfront all at once.

Bohemia Interactive received an infinite number of requests from the gaming community for a PlayStation version of the shoot-n-loot game Vigor. They're stepping up to the plate by not only delivering the game to eager PS4 players, but giving early PS5 adopters a chance to step into post-war Norway. PlayStation players can expect more information about Vigor's launch on both platforms in the upcoming weeks and months. Before all that, however, players of the hybrid console Nintendo Switch are in for their own treat. Players will be able to take the free-to-play version of Vigor away from their home entertainment systems on September 23rd. The Founder's Pack has been very successful for the Bohemia Interactive team and players who still want to grab the goodies from the Founder's Pack are still able to do so up until the launch of F2P.