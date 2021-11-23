Boltund Character Card Set For Japan's Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. Two new Character Cards have now been announced, including a standard card and another Character V. Let's get into the details.

This right here is coming from a full-on cat person. Such a cat person that my favorite Pokémon are Meowth, Skitty, Purrloin, Glameow, and Litten. Dogs? I'm neither here nor there. Dog Pokémon, though, dude? Look at these things. These radiate with absolute love between Trainer and Pokémon, which is what makes these Character Cards such a great addition to the TCG.

Sonia features on the Boltund V, which may make this one a bit more popular than it would've been. Earlier this year, there was a huge surge in interest in Full Art Trainers with many Sun & Moon-era sets seeing buyouts. This didn't translate much to the current Sword & Shield-era sets, but it is notable that the Sonia Full Art is the closest thing 2020's Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash has to a chase card. It's that waifu tax. I think I actually like the Rockruff card a bit better, though. The artwork on the Boltund card is stellar with the coloring, in particular, standing out, but the sleepy snot bubble Rockruff is blowing while Professor Kukui looks down at him adoringly takes my heart.

We've seen a ton of standard Character Cards and now a good number of Character Vs… but only one Character VMAX with Pikachu and Red. I wonder if we'll get any others. One that I'd imagine would be a real hitter is a Rayquaza VMAX Character Card with Zinnia. Imagine!