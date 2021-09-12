Boltund & Crabominable V Revealed for Japan Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set will also be the first major expansion to feature V-UNION cards. V-UNION cards, which will debut as Black Star Promos in their own collection boxes ahead of the release of Fusion Arts, are four different cards that come together as one piece of artwork that will be playable as a single card. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

This time around, we get two Pokémon-V. One of them is incredible and one… damn, I feel bad even saying it. The truth is, I love every Pokémon, but wow is that a bad card. I don't know who thought Crabominable needed an Ultra Rare, but they were way off base. This could've been an uncommon and we could've kept it moving.

The Boltund, though, is a stunner. The electricity crackling around this Pokémon as it lunges into its attack mode makes it look like the first canine to ever go Super Saiyan 2. It's an incredible card and, to my eyes, the best Boltund offering that the Pokémon TCG has produced.

When we start to see the Full Art and Alternate Art section of this set, here's what I'm hoping: Boltund gets both, right? It has to! It's a set mascot and it just looks so great. But dude… that Crabominable card? Are we going to be given packs where a Crabominable Full Art may be one of the possibilities? I guess we need something to be the dud pull of Fusion Arts and Fusion Strike when it arrives in the United States, but wow. Crabominable, you know?

Fusion Arts arrives in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.