Booze Masters To Release Full Game On December 13

Gaming Factory has confirmed the release date for Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine, as it will be fully released on December 13.

Play as Quella, a struggling influencer in a bizarre survival and brewing game.

Master distilling with a moonshiner to overcome the extreme cold challenges.

Meet an eccentric cast including a snowman motel owner and a misguided scientist.

Indie game developer Admodev and publisher Gaming Factory confirmed that Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine will be fully released on December 13. The game will have you trying to make your own homebrewed concoctions in the middle of nowhere with a hotel as your home. You'll be solving puzzles and surviving while making your own brand of hooch with an insane cast of characters. Enjoy the latest trailer down below as it will come out in a week.

Take on the role of Quella, a budding influencer with some not-so-successful stories to her credit. Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine is a story full of twists and turns, unusual and sometimes even embarrassing situations, but most of all, a quirky sense of humor. Soak up the atmosphere of absurdity and drink hectolitres of exquisite liquor. The fate of the main character is now in your hands! During your adventure in the hills, you will plant many seedlings, harvest tonnes of plants, and learn how to make all sorts of spirits under the guidance of a passionate moonshiner. Learn about a mad scientist's inventions and use the knowledge you gain to beat the biting cold. Record everything and collect footage to share with your fans on social media.

In a crackling cold motel, you'll meet twisted inhabitants, but you'll have to join forces to achieve your goals. Doctor Professor is a genius, an unfulfilled scientist, and a seemingly sensitive, warm man, but his ambition pushes him in the unfortunate direction of high spirits. Jerry is a brilliant moonshiner by vocation, a visionary, not a very pleasant type, stubbornly defending his ideas. Finally, there's Zero Karoten, a cryptic snowman – a cold-hearted bastard and motel owner who will do anything to get the world's coldest vodka, even if it means sacrificing a few lives. An inept reporter, a greedy alcoholic, and a confused genius are an explosive mix, but when they join forces, nothing can stop them.

