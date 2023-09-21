Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Border Bots VR, Paw Print Games

Border Bots VR Has Been Pushed Back To 2024

Team17 confirmed this week they had pushed the release date of Border Bots VR back to February 2024 for a simultaneous release.

Two weeks ago, Paw Print Games and Team17 released a new gameplay trailer for Border Bots VR with release date info. This week, that date has now changed. The team sent out a small alert to everyone, letting them know the news they pushed out was already dead, as the new release date for the game is now February 8, 2024. Which apparently was done to ensure that the game would be released simultaneously across SteamVR, PSVR2, and Meta Quest 2. You can still watch the trailer below to see what the game is about.

"Border Bots VR is a puzzle simulation set on a future earth where AI is in control. As a human border agent, you begin a new role as a booth operator at an AI travel border. Interact and check over a variety of robots as they try to get through security. Some of their credentials might not be up to scratch; it's up to you to make sure they get the stamp of approval. Step into the booth as a border control agent and swiftly process robots by analyzing their documents for discrepancies, oddities, undeclared modifications, and contraband!"

"Earn credits through challenging gameplay to purchase booth upgrades to keep yourself ahead of the competition. You can also spend your credits on apartment customizations and bring your space to life! Meet and interact with a variety of quirky robots at the booth and in your apartment! Come face-to-face with sentient appliances as you discover more about their newfound consciousness and colorful personalities. Use a variety of tactile gadgets in VR to examine robots at the booth. You'll need different tools for inspection, including a 3D printer, Contraband Detector, Stun Gun, Barcode Scanner, and much more."

