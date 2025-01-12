Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Balloon Studios, Botany Manor

Botany Manor Receives New PlayStation Release Date

After being planned for and then delaying the release on PlayStation, Botany Manor now has a new officially confirmed date

Article Summary Botany Manor PS5 release date confirmed for January after previous delays.

Explore a 19th-century manor as retired botanist Arabella Greene in Botany Manor.

Solve plant-based puzzles by discovering clues in Arabella's notes and items.

Enjoy a historically accurate setting and a soothing soundtrack in Botany Manor.

Indie game developer Balloon Studios and publisher Whitethorn Games have a new release date for Botany Manor on PlayStation. The game had been set for late 2024 and then got pushed back until Q1 2025 with no c confirmed date in sight. Well, that changed this week, as we now know the game will be out on January 28 for PS5. Beyond that, nothing else has really changed about this; it's still the same game that's already out for multiple platforms and now coming to a PlayStation console, just a bit later than they expected. If it gets delayed again, however, then we're really going to wonder what's going on with this one.

Botany Manor

The enduring estate of Botany Manor is home to retired botanist Arabella Greene. After a long career, she has amassed a collection of rare, long-forgotten plants that require some research to help them live again. Play as Arabella and explore the stunning historic manor and its grounds to look for clues in her notes, books, posters, and items scattered around the residence to determine the correct set of circumstances to help the flora flourish. Unlock new seed varieties and plant them. Interactable items around the property that can be turned and flipped will provide information to help you solve each gardening puzzle, grow the plants, and discover their mysterious qualities.

Explore the peaceful grounds and many calming rooms of the beautifully rendered, historically accurate 19th-century manor.

Pick up, flip, turn, and rotate the many items found around the estate to piece together the clues to solve each plant-based puzzle.

Learn about Arabella's life and career, and the challenges she faced as a woman scientist during the 19th century as you explore.

Fall in love with the calming soundtrack that perfectly compliments the environment and flowers you bring to full bloom.

