Bots Are Stupid Release Pushed Back To Mid-December

Yogscast Games broke some quick news today that their upcoming gaming Bots Are Stupid has been pushed back to December for release. Along with developer Leander Edler-Golla, they have made the call to push the official release date back to December 15th, 2022, issuing the quote below with their reasoning as they are looking to make sure the game is good to go and isn't rushed. You can check out the details below as we're now just waiting a few extra weeks.

"Somebody accidentally instructed the bots to 'Wait: 1 Month', rather than directing them to speed things up a little bit," said Simon Byron, Director of Publishing at Yogscast Games. "But it'll definitely be worth the wait, as Bots Are Stupid is looking to be an end-of-year treat for fans of precise 2D platformers, with an innovative control method and ultra-satisfying gameplay loop. Leander has created a very special, unique game that I can't wait for players to experience next month."

"Bots Are Stupid takes the 2D precision platformer genre and populates it with an infinite supply of stupid robots and innovative instruction-based control methods. Use the game's simple programming language to teach your bots how to use grappling hooks, navigate speed boosts, and more to reach the exit, then watch as they follow your direct instructions, often dying in the process. Master the campaign levels or create and share your own with a sophisticated level editor. Create outrageous courses and devise dastardly challenges for players to overcome, before showing them how it's done with downloadable replays.

Command your bots to run, jump and use the equipment by typing simple, easy-to-learn instructions, rather than having direct control of your character. Level Editor – Get creative with the in-game level editor, and create and share your own bot-defying levels with friends online.

Get creative with the in-game level editor, and create and share your own bot-defying levels with friends online. Global Leaderboards – With Downloadable Replays! – Experiment with different routes and instructions to command your bot through each level in the fastest time possible, or watch how others have achieved their world-beating times by replaying their scripts."