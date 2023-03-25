Boundary Will Launch Into Early Access Via Steam On April 13th Skystone Games confirmed this week that Boundary will be released on Steam in Early Access on April 13th, 2023.

Developer Studio Surgical Scalpels, along with publishers Skystone Games and Huya Games, revealed the Early Access launch date for Boundary. If you haven't seen this game yet, we don't blame you, as very little has been revealed about it over the past three years since it was announced. But the shorthand is that it's a multiplayer shooter set in space where two teams will battle it out in Zero-G. The game will see an Early Access release on April 13th, where you'll get to play the game in a limited fashion and help them iron out the bugs before they eventually release it. We have more info and a gameplay trailer from 2020 down at the bottom.

"Boundary is a multiplayer tactical space-based shooter that puts players in the role of a heavily armed astronaut, called an Astroperator, engaging in fierce team vs. team zero-gravity firefights and executing low-gravity operations on orbiting space installations against enemy Astroperators and other entities. Powered by your EMU suit, you can now navigate the harsh atmosphere of space and orbiting installations in order to engage enemy combatants in a 3-dimensional battlefield where threats come at you from all angles. This is astronaut combat more akin to dogfighting where your angle of attack and position can make all the difference."

"Personalize your protective space suit and your arsenal of modified weaponry. Be a keen-eyed sharpshooter executing long-range kills from afar or get in close and personal as an Assaulter, taking the fight forward. Modify and upgrade your chosen primary weapon from a wide selection of stocks, grips, scopes, barrels, and ammo types to coordinate with your play style and create a weapon and class appearance unique to you. Heavily inspired by real-life industrial technology and space exploration, Boundary features a varied selection of multiplayer maps, including a wreck-strewn debris field, Solar Farm, and so on. These maps provide Astroperators with a range of diverse and challenging combat environments. Weapon customization, multiple combat classes to choose from, including combat medics, snipers, and support, and utilizing special devices like the grappling hook to help navigate complex map design will make your combat more unpredictable and challenging. Gain the tactical advantage and employ cunning strategies in multiplayer combat to gain the winning edge."