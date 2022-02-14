Brawl Stars Adds A New Valentine's Day Event Starting Today

Supercell revealed a brand new event dropping into Brawl Stars today as players will be getting their own Valentine's Day activities. The event is being called Brawlentine's Day, and it comes with a very special cinematic short featuring one of the classic romance songs from Boyz II Men, as you get to see a softer side of mechanical love with Rico to the tune of "On Bended Knee". Meanwhile, in the game, you'll have some special activities and rewards that all center around the informal holiday. Enjoy the video below!

Fast-paced 3v3 multiplayer and battle royale made for mobile! Play with friends or solo across a variety of game modes in under three minutes. Unlock and upgrade dozens of Brawlers with powerful Super abilities, Star Powers and Gadgets! Collect unique skins to stand out and show off. Battle in a variety of mysterious locations within the Brawliverse! Gem Grab (3v3): Team up and out-strategize the opposing team. Collect and hold 10 gems to win, but get fragged and lose your gems.

Showdown (Solo/Duo): A battle royale style fight for survival. Collect power ups for your Brawler. Grab a friend or play solo – be the last Brawler standing in the rowdiest battle royale yet. Winner take all!

Brawl Ball (3v3): It's a whole new Brawl game! Show off your soccer/football skills and score two goals before the other team. There are no red cards here.

Bounty (3v3): Take out opponents to earn stars, but don't let them pick you off. The squad with the most stars wins the match!

Heist (3v3): Protect your team's safe and try to crack open your opponents'. Navigate the map to sneak, blast and blow your way clear to the enemies treasure.

Special Events: Limited time special PvE and PvP game modes.

Championship Challenge: Join Brawl Stars' esports scene with in-game qualifiers!