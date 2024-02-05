Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Brazen Blaze, MyDearest Inc.

Brazen Blaze Drops New Free Demo For Steam Next Fest Today

Brazen Blaze joins the already massive list of games with a free Steam Next Fest demo out today, along with one on Meta Quest.

Article Summary Brazen Blaze launches free Steam Next Fest and Meta Quest demos from Feb 5-12.

Experience Brazen Blaze in VR or on PC to satisfy wild urges in a 3v3 action game.

Battle with unique Runners wielding weapons and game-changing Ultimates.

Unleash freedom in fights, dash through air, and destroy in the Presidential War.

Indie game developer and publisher MyDearest Inc. has released a free demo for Brazen Blaze, both on Meta Quest and for Steam Next Fest. This is basically your chance to experience a slice of the game however you see fit, as you can play the regular demo on PC, or throw on your Quest headset and give the VR version a try. The demo will be available on both platforms from February 5-12, 2024, but still no release date plans revealed.

Brazen Blaze

Brazen Blaze is a 3v3 Smack & Shoot VR action game. There is only one objective in this game: "Strike down your opponent." In this world, you can fulfill your urge to do everything you're not able to do in real life. Want to punch someone? Shoot them? Smash a statue of someone famous? Try every last one!! Let loose and do everything that you've ever dreamed of doing! Meet your new best friends, super-powerful gauntlets. Use it to do superhuman actions like dashing through the air and destroying buildings! Take down your last opponent with a finishing blow that fulfills your character's urge to do something wild. Why not start by punching your enemy into space?

Each Runner has unique weapons and game-changing Ultimates. Slice your enemies in half with a giant sword of light, go trigger happy with massive homing bullets, and other mind-blowing moves are there for you to experience. Who are you running the Presidential War with? Gauntlets allow Runners to do superhuman actions like dashing through the air and destroying buildings. Also, taking down the last opponent activates a finishing blow that fulfills each Runner's inner desire. They will be your new best friends. The time to fight has come, use your freedom to beat everyone else to a pulp, and have a great time doing it!

