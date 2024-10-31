Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Bridge Constructor Studio

Bridge Constructor Studio Announced For Meta Quest

Build bridges in your own home or out in the real world as Bridge Constructor Studio gives you the power in VR this December

Article Summary Experience Bridge Constructor Studio in VR and MR, launching December 5, 2024, on Meta Quest.

Enjoy 70 brain-teasing puzzles with diverse vehicles and materials to challenge your engineering skills.

Create custom bridge-building scenarios with limitless creativity and no budget or material constraints.

Exclusive Mixed Reality mode for Quest 3, plus hand tracking and multiple player profiles available.

VR developer ClockStone Studio and indie game publisher Headup Games have revealed the next Bridge Constructor game coming to VR called Bridge Constructor Studio. This is all the fun of the series brought to life in a new way, as you'll build bridges with the resources provided in your own home or out in the real world, using a mix of VR and MR tech. We have more info and the trailer here as the game will be out on December 5, 2024.

Bridge Constructor Studio

Bridge Constructor Studio, the latest installment in the beloved Bridge Constructor series, will, for the first time, bring the iconic bridge-building physics puzzle experience to Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR). Bring your building techniques to new heights and unleash your engineering creativity; you can build, try, walk around, and fix your bridge right in your living room.

Brain-Teasing 70-Puzzle Campaign: Test your construction expertise with dozens of distinct bridge-building puzzles across varied biomes. Seven different vehicles and multiple construction materials (wood, steel, cables, concrete pillars, and roadways) ensure each puzzle is a fresh and varied challenge.

Test your construction expertise with dozens of distinct bridge-building puzzles across varied biomes. Seven different vehicles and multiple construction materials (wood, steel, cables, concrete pillars, and roadways) ensure each puzzle is a fresh and varied challenge. Limitless creativity: With no budget restrictions or material limits, you are free to experiment and design without constraints. For an extra challenge, earn a special award by keeping costs within a set budget while ensuring your bridge holds up under pressure!

With no budget restrictions or material limits, you are free to experiment and design without constraints. For an extra challenge, earn a special award by keeping costs within a set budget while ensuring your bridge holds up under pressure! Scenario Creation Mode: Design and play your very own bridge-building scenarios! Choose from five biomes, seven vehicles, and a variety of obstacles and checkpoints to design your own challenges. Up to 40 custom levels can be saved per player profile.

Design and play your very own bridge-building scenarios! Choose from five biomes, seven vehicles, and a variety of obstacles and checkpoints to design your own challenges. Up to 40 custom levels can be saved per player profile. Mixed Reality (Quest 3 Exclusive): View your creations in the real world with Mixed Reality! Seamlessly switch between VR and Passthrough modes to experience the game in a whole new way.

View your creations in the real world with Mixed Reality! Seamlessly switch between VR and Passthrough modes to experience the game in a whole new way. Hand Tracking and Controllers: Whether you prefer to play with controllers or hand tracking, Bridge Constructor Studio offers options for an intuitive gameplay experience.

Whether you prefer to play with controllers or hand tracking, Bridge Constructor Studio offers options for an intuitive gameplay experience. Multiple Local Profiles: Up to five players can share the same device, each with their own campaign progress and sandbox levels saved to their individual profiles.

