Kyogre & Groudon Return To Raids In Pokémon GO Tomorrow

It has been a long time coming. With the exception of a one-day-only feature during GO Fest, Kyogre and Groudon were totally absent from raids in 2020. These Legendary Pokémon from Hoenn are two of the most popular species in the entire franchise, which extends to Pokémon GO in a major way. Both are two of the most popular Tier Five raids, highly desirable Shinies, and useful in both PVP and as counters against other Pokémon in raids. Here's everything you need to know about the imminent return of Kyogre and Groudon to the raid rotation.

Kyogre and Groudon will appear in raids for a full week, running from tomorrow, Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 at 10 AM until Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 at 10 AM. This will be during the Hoenn Celebration event, which will also feature Spinda in raids for the first time, so be prepared for what is likely to be the most popular raid rotation since the Lake Trio was featured in November 2020.

This current rotation is a chance at Kyogre and Groudon that Pokémon GO trainers should be sure to not miss. While these two were featured heavily during multiple month-long rotations in 2019, Niantic has certainly changed their tune when it comes to highly desired Legendaries such as these. Now, more popular Pokémon are held for limited-time events, such as last year's GO Fest which was the only Kyogre, Groudon, Dialga, and Palkia feature, followed by the Ultra Bonus which was the only Rayquaza feature.

Both of these Pokémon have their Shiny forms available, and they're amazing ones. Kyogre is a purple/magenta color, while Groudon is gold. If you'd like help building your teams to counter these Pokémon, stay tuned to Bleeding Cool today, as we will be running complete raid guides with Top 10 counters, Top 10 budget counters, catching tips, and 100% IVs for each of these. One tip in advance, though: Groudon is weak to Grass-types and Water-types, while Kyogre is weak to Electric-types and Grass-types. Get those Zekroms, Mega Venusaurs, and Mega Blastoises powered up. Oh, and interestingly, Kyogre itself is a terrific Groudon counter.

Good luck out there, fellow trainers!