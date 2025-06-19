Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bridge Constructor Studio, ClockStone Studio

Bridge Constructor Studio Sets July Release For Multiple Platforms

After already being relased on VR, Bridge Constructor Studio has an official release date for PC, consoles, and mobile devices

Indie game developer ClockStone Studio and publisher Headup Games have confirmed the release date for Bridge Constructor Studio on multiple platforms. After being teased for a few months, we now know the game will be released on July 17, 2025, for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles and mobile devices.

Bridge Constructor Studio

Players put their engineering skills to the test as they design their own constructions in animated 3D mini-dioramas, then start the simulation to watch their creations face the ultimate stability challenge. Combining the best elements of previous Bridge Constructor games with a modern, charming visual style – and featuring an intuitive building system, easy controls, no budget constraints, and optional challenges – it's the ultimate playground for seasoned builders as well as newcomers to the series.

70 Challenging Puzzles – Test your construction expertise with dozens of unique bridge-building puzzles across varied biomes. Seven different vehicles and multiple construction materials (wood, steel, cables, concrete pillars, and roadways) ensure each puzzle is a fresh and varied challenge.

– Test your construction expertise with dozens of unique bridge-building puzzles across varied biomes. Seven different vehicles and multiple construction materials (wood, steel, cables, concrete pillars, and roadways) ensure each puzzle is a fresh and varied challenge. Limitless Creativity – With no budget or material restrictions, you can freely experiment and design without limits. For an extra challenge, earn a special reward by keeping costs within a set budget while ensuring your bridge holds up under pressure!

– With no budget or material restrictions, you can freely experiment and design without limits. For an extra challenge, earn a special reward by keeping costs within a set budget while ensuring your bridge holds up under pressure! Diverse Environments – Build bridges across five beautiful biomes, from skyscraper-filled cities to snowy canyons, lush green valleys, and more. The possibilities are endless with seven unique vehicles offering different physics and challenges! Construct ramps and loops for daring monster truck stunts, create sturdy steel bridges for heavy timber transporters, or use moving objects in levels to overcome obstacles with the off-road vehicle. A three-wheeler pizza delivery van, parcel service truck, small tour coach, and city bus also join the fun!

– Build bridges across five beautiful biomes, from skyscraper-filled cities to snowy canyons, lush green valleys, and more. The possibilities are endless with seven unique vehicles offering different physics and challenges! Construct ramps and loops for daring monster truck stunts, create sturdy steel bridges for heavy timber transporters, or use moving objects in levels to overcome obstacles with the off-road vehicle. A three-wheeler pizza delivery van, parcel service truck, small tour coach, and city bus also join the fun! Sharing is Caring – Let your friends and family experience Bridge Constructor Studio without wrecking your carefully crafted masterpieces. Create up to five player profiles, each with its own campaign progress!

