Bright Memory Infinite Releases A New Trailer For PC & Xbox

Playism and FYQD-Studio have released a brand new trailer for Bright Memory Infinite, showing off the game for both PC and Xbox consoles. This is probably one of the best-looking indie titles to come from Playism in the past little while as players will be engaging in a super-fast fusion of FPS-action, where you'll be fighting with swords one moment and shooting people up a split second later. It honestly looks really awesome and we're looking forward to whenever they decide to put a demo out for people to try. You can check out the trailer below as the game is set to be released sometime in Q4 2021.

In the year 2036, a strange black-hole-like phenomenon appeared in the skies all around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SSRO) sends out agents, including the protagonist Shelia, to investigate and stop rival factions from discovering dangerous secrets before they can contain them. The mysteries behind these black holes and the worlds crossing over will forever change the futures of Shelia and Earth. Chain together combos mixing swordwork and gunplay during fast-paced fights in an exquisite experience setting a new benchmark for independent games. Extend combos and chain attacks by using precise dash and "pulse" abilities that alter time and gravity, lining up enemies for cinematic executions. Worlds from the past and future cross over, pitting bullets and blades against mythological creatures and future soldiers. FYQD Studio's first solo project Bright Memory was a launch title on Xbox Series X|S and also a success during the Steam Early Access period, with Steam purchasers entitled to a free copy of Bright Memory Infinite. This successful freshman project also adds NVIDIA RTX tech features, Ray-traced reflections, NVIDIA DLSS, and received the first Unreal Dev Grant from Epic Games.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bright Memory : Infinite Game Play Trailer (https://youtu.be/1-ahBw93B7g)