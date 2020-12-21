Broken Lines Receives The Dead & The Drunk Campaign

Publisher Super.com and developer PortaPlay have released The Dead & The Drunk campaign for Broken Lines this past week. This new campaign is going to test your skills as a tactician and a survivalist as you will be dealing with two problems at once. In the middle of a conflict with three sides that you'll have to somehow navigate to stay afloat, you'll also be dealing with zombies who basically have zero allegiance and are in the campaign just to eat your flesh and make more zombies. You will, however, have a slight advantage in your corner. Dutch Courage, or at least, that's what the locals call the highly flammable drink that will come in handy when battling against the undead. This is pure mayhem when it comes to trying to contain a war and survive when no one listens to you, and it is totally free to play in the game as we speak. You can read up more about the campaign below and check out the latest trailer for it before diving in on Steam, GOG, and Nintendo Switch.

Broken Lines: The Dead & The Drunk features the same critically acclaimed tactical gameplay, with a tough new challenge added to the mix. In this three-way conflict, the soldiers will be facing hordes of enemies both old and new, with improved AI and spawning randomly in the levels, so no two playthroughs will be exactly the same. But don't panic, the soldiers you control have new mechanics, weapons, and utilities to make use of as well. Experiment with the new Loadout system and revamped difficulty settings to your heart's content – but no matter what you choose, and no matter how often your squad is nearly wiped, remember to keep calm shooting and carry on!