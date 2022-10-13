BTS & Cookie Run: Kingdom Launches Braver Together Update

Devsisters has released the latest update for Cookie Run: Kingdom today featuring BTS as you can now play the Braver Together content. This in-game collaboration has been inspired by the song of the same name from the K-Pop group, as you'll have new costumes, decor, a new stage, a new mission, a stamp event, and more. We got the full notes of the update for you below, as it is now live in the game to play as soon as you update it.

"BTS Cookies are a special rarity and are categorized as a brand new "BTS" class. Like any other Cookie in the kingdom, BTS cookies can interact with decor, remove items, move into production buildings, and go on Bear Jelly Balloon expeditions. They can participate in world exploration, friendly battles, Kingdom Arena, and Guild Battles. Fans can now interact with the BTS Cookies in a variety of fun, new ways, including:

