Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bubble Ghost Remake, Nakama Game Studio, Selecta Play

Bubble Ghost Remake Reveals New Physical Edition

Bubble Ghost Remake still has a free demo out on the market you can play, along with a Physical Edition in the works for the Switch

Article Summary Bubble Ghost Remake's physical edition is coming to Nintendo Switch in Q1 2025 with special collectors' items.

Experience 40 fresh levels and 35 iconic ones from the classic game in this captivating platforming adventure.

Challenge your skills with multiple modes, including Story and Speedrun, while defeating epic bosses on your journey.

Discover secret rooms, alternate endings, and compete globally with in-game achievements and leaderboards.

Indie game developer Nakama Game Studio and publisher Selecta Play have revealed a new physical edition for Bubble Ghost Remake, which is on the way. The team has revealed a Standard and Collector's edition for Nintendo Switch, which will arrive with the main release sometime in Q1 2025. The special Limited Edition will come with an oversized collector's box, a printed original prequel comic, the soundtrack on CD by Fran Romguer, stickers, and a special Bubble Ghost Remake acrylic standee. The game still has a free demo out right now to play as we wait for a release date to be confirmed.

Bubble Ghost Remake

No longer alive, renowned inventor Heinrich Von Schinker, returns to his castle in northern England with the same inquisitive nature he always had. That curiosity leads him to blow a strange bubble through corridors and more while facing down his own inventions, wild animals, and others that have begun to call his castle home. Guiding this bubble to freedom is the only way Heinrich can understand what has happened since his departure. With a unique artstyle and sounds that bring this wistful world to life, and more than 40 challenging levels filled with clever puzzles to platform through, Bubble Ghost Remake will captivate you like it did players years and years ago.

Unlock in-game achievements, compare scores with players around the world, and discover hidden game modes, collectibles, and more. After completing the Story mode and discovering all the secrets of Heinrich's castle, jump into Original mode to relive the magic of arcade lounges with a revamped experience of the 35 classic levels from Game Boy and Atari ST. Additionally, Speedrun mode tasks you with completing the game as fast as possible. The best of the best will find their name in the pantheon of legends in Bubble Ghost Remake's Hall of Fame.

Challenge Your Skills: With multiple modes to play through and levels filled with dangers and puzzles around every corner, protecting Heinrich's bubble will test your platforming mettle.

With multiple modes to play through and levels filled with dangers and puzzles around every corner, protecting Heinrich's bubble will test your platforming mettle. Defeat Epic Bosses: Fight against Heinrich's inventions, once-loyal pets, and more in thrilling and difficult boss battles.

Fight against Heinrich's inventions, once-loyal pets, and more in thrilling and difficult boss battles. Compete For Glory: Whether you're aiming to conquer the game's toughest difficulty or secure your name in the Hall of Fame by perfecting your time in Speedrun mode, glory awaits the best players.

Whether you're aiming to conquer the game's toughest difficulty or secure your name in the Hall of Fame by perfecting your time in Speedrun mode, glory awaits the best players. Completely New Game and Remade Classic: Dive into an all-new adventure featuring 40 fresh levels across 5 unique worlds, along with the 35 iconic levels from the classic game that inspired it. Experience the perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation!

Dive into an all-new adventure featuring 40 fresh levels across 5 unique worlds, along with the 35 iconic levels from the classic game that inspired it. Experience the perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation! A Remake For Modern Audiences: Discover secret rooms, alternate endings, and unlock in-game achievements in this adventure made with amazing art, sound, and gameplay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!