Bud Light Seltzer Showdown To Hold In-Person Western Finals

Organizers for the Bud Light Seltzer Showdown are holding a special NBA 2K League event that will lead to an in-person final this November. The brand's NBA2KL esports tournament will be open to West Coast gamers at all levels of expertise. The event will be held across five states that sit on the west side of the United States (though we're a little dismayed to see they put Arizona in and not add Utah or Idaho in the mix), in which teams will battle it out in their respective regions and then go on to face off int he finals in Los Angeles in mid-November. You can read more about the even below and register for it at the link above.

Get your five closest friends — well, as long as they're good at NBA2K — and select your region below. Register for the single elimination tournament, and the winner from each region will go on to compete in the LIVE FINALS for a chance to win $10,000. Beginning on Saturday, October 2nd, Bud Light Seltzer – in partnership with NBA2KL and top gaming partners including Amino Energy, the*GameHERs, Zenni, and Razer – will be hosting a virtual competition available for fans ages 21+ to enter residing in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington known as the Bud Light Seltzer Showdown that will feature top casters Autumn Johnson and Jamie "Dirk" Diaz. The competition begins with four online regional qualifiers in Arizona, California, Nevada and Oregon/Washington, featuring 24 teams per region competing each week – with a PlayStation 5 – participating in a single-elimination bracket. The top four teams from the single-elimination bracket will then be placed on one of four 5 versus 5 squads, with the winning team of five players from each region advancing to the live LAN Finals, which will be an in-person event at The Novo in Downtown Los Angeles on November 17th that will award the winning team $10,000.