Silver Tempest Will Close Out The Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Era

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG began back in 2020 for English-language collectors. Sword & Shield base set arrived on February 7th, 2020, and introduced the Galar region, new Galarian species and regional variants, new trainers such as Marnie and Nessa, and new mechanics with Pokémon-V and VMAX. There have been many new card types introduced through this era, including VSTAR, Amazing Rares, Radiant Pokémon, V-UNION, Character Super Rares, and more. Now, almost three years later, the Sword & Shield era is set to come to an end, with the final main series set on November 11th. The set will be titled Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Here's what you should expect from Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest:

It will adapt Japan's Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger

Likely set mascots are Alolan Vulpix VSTAR and Lugia VSTAR

Other likely inclusions are Radiant Jirachi, Radiant Tsareena, Gardevoir Character Rare, Braixen Character Rare, Ho-Oh V, Reshiram V, Regidrago V, Regieleki V, Serperior V & VSTAR, Serperior Character Super Rare V, Altaria Character Rare, and more.

We will likely see some cards cut from the English-language versions of Astral Radiance and Lost Origin show up here.

Now, while this is the last main series Sword & Shield-era set, there will be one more special set coming in early 2023 that will essentially be a victory lap. This set is comparable to sets like Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO in that it will not be branded with the Sword & Shield title and will not include booster boxes. This is a very promising announcement, as this set will almost certainly adapt Japan's December 2022 special set, VSTAR Universe. When looking back to the previous Sun & Moon era, the English-language Pokémon TCG simply chose not to adopt the final special set of that era (Tag Team GX All-Stars), instead choosing to push ahead with Sword & Shield base.