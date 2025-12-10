Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Clobbopus, pokemon, Precious Paths

Clobbopus Debuts in Pokémon GO For Well-Armed Event

The Well-Armed event will bring new Global Challenges to Pokémon GO, one of which will be a challenge to add Clobbopus to the game.

Event runs December 11-16, 2025, featuring new wild spawns and Dynamax Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan.

Global Challenges unlock extra bonuses like wild Mienfoo, Jangmo-o, and more event Candy rewards.

Paid Timed Research offers Rare Candies, Max Particles, and can be gifted to Great Friends or higher.

Clobbopus, a new species, debuts in Pokémon GO as part of the punny Well-Armed event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Well-Armed event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, December 11, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, December 11, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Clobbopus debuts in Pokémon GO. It can be evolved into Grapploct using 50 Clobbopus Candy. It can be found as a wild spawn and in Field Research reward encounters. See below in the Global Challenges for a slight catch to this release. Dynamax Hitmonlee and Dynamax Hitmonchan will debut in Max Battles.

Shiny release: There are no new Shiny releases for this event.

There are no new Shiny releases for this event. Wild Spawns: Poliwag (can be Shiny), Machop (can be Shiny), Makuhita (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Octillery. See the Global Challenges section below for more on additional wild spawns.

Poliwag (can be Shiny), Machop (can be Shiny), Makuhita (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Octillery. See the Global Challenges section below for more on additional wild spawns. Event bonuses: 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Dynamax Hitmonlee and Shiny Dynamax Hitmonchan. Global Challenge Bonuses: Trainers will be given tasks to complete in order to unlock extra event bonuses. This includes the release of Clobbopus, but this will certainly happen. No doubt there. other Global Challenge unlocks are: Wild Spawns: Mienfoo and Jangmo-o, both of which can be Shiny, will appear as wild spawns Increased Candy and Candy XL from Max Battles

Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase an event-exclusive Timed Research for $1.99. It will reward six Rare Candies, three Rare Candy XL, Max Particles, and more. Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Trainers will be able to purchase an event-exclusive Timed Research for $1.99. It will reward six Rare Candies, three Rare Candy XL, Max Particles, and more. Niantic writes:

