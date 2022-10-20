The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 6: Water-Types

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move on to the Water-types from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Can you count the Luvdisc on this card? Artist Sekio illustrates to my count ten Luvdisc here, using a mixture of fine line art as well as Pokémon with no line art and only coloring in order to convey the depth of field. An excellent technique. Taira Akitsu keeps it underwater as well for this Finneon card which bursts with color and happy energy, using whipping swipes of white to show movement as Finneon dives deeper. Finneon, of course, evolves into Lumineon, who gets a solid card illustrated by zig. Gone is the friendly energy of Finneon here as Lumineon looks as if it's up to something devious from that look on its face.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.