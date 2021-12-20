Diablo IV Releases Q4 2021 Update On The Game

The dev team at Blizzard Entertainment currently working on Diablo IV have released their latest quarterly update about the game. The team posted this blog, which we have a snippet of below, in which they go over some of the major things they've been working on in an effort to keep everything transparent. That includes combat customization, skill trees, skill ranks, the return of the Paragon System, and more.

Since our last blog, we've been hard at work adding new content and systems to the game. We've made big strides, with every build of the game containing a host of expanded content, new art, balance changes, and other iterations. In fact, the team is currently playtesting an internal release of the game that represents a significant milestone. We have much to share with you today as a result, so let's dive in.

First, Lead Systems Designer Joe Piepiora will discuss updates to key elements of itemization. These include the return of +Skills on items, a new way to interact with legendary powers, and some early work on targeted drops. After that, grab a warm beverage and a comfortable chair as he walks us through Diablo IV's completely new end-game character growth system: the Paragon Board.

Next, Lead Visual Effects Artist Daniel Briggs will describe the philosophy that allows our talented VFX team to create huge explosions and eye-popping skill effects while keeping the game clear and readable, even when there are many players and monsters on the screen at the same time. He'll also go into detail on how Diablo IV's new game engine has allowed us to make frame-by-frame combat more precise and nuanced, while leveling up our effects to take advantage of the new lighting system. Finally, feast your eyes upon a plethora of skills across all four announced classes that show off our skill-driven death system.