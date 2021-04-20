Bullet Orange, By Level 99 Games, Ending Preorders April 21st

Level 99 Games, the company known for such board games as Sakura Arms and Bullet Heart and the Exceed Fighting System series of card games, has announced that after Tuesday, April 20th, preorder bonuses will no longer apply to orders of their newest expansion for Bullet Heart, Bullet Orange. As of tomorrow, Wednesday April 21st, you'll still be able to order the new expansion, but preorder bonuses for it will not be included in that order.

According to the webpage for Bullet Orange, the expansion can be described as such:

Bullet Orange is a new expansion for Bullet Heart. Bullet Orange brings 4 new heroines to the game, and represents the first tabletop appearance of famous characters from the Orange Juice franchise, with characters from top-rated Orange Juice titles Sora, Flying Red Barrel,SUGURI, and QP Shooting – Dangerous!! all making appearances in the new game.

This expansion requires Bullet Heart to play (sold separately). Four new heroines from Orange Juice shoot-em-up video games arrive on the scene! Fight with speed, weapons, airplanes, and… bunnies?! Battle against each other or cooperate against a heroine's powerful boss form!

You can find the trailer for Bullet Heart in the YouTube video below.

When we previously covered Bullet Heart in a prior article, we explained that the game is a shoot-em-up game involving magical anime girls. This expansion does not deviate from the formula, but does add some flair to it by including the characters from various Orange Juice titles.

