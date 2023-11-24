Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Bulletstorm VR, Incuvo, People Can Fly

Bulletstorm VR Has Been Pushed Back To Mid-January

People Can Fly have confirmed Bulletstorm VR will no longer be out in December, as the game has been pushed back to January.

Article Summary Bulletstorm VR release delayed, now launching January 18, 2024.

Incuvo & People Can Fly cite extra development time needed.

Game promises a VR experience with intense action and gunplay.

Expect to unleash mayhem with Skillshots and a vast arsenal in VR.

VR developer Incuvo and publisher People Can Fly have announced that Bulletstorm VR has been pushed back. The word came down on social media a few days ago as the team announced that the original December 14 date was no longer the target and that the game would now be coming out on January 18, 2024. While the company didn't give an exact reason, it's not hard to figure out that the game probably needed a couple more weeks of development, so they chose to push it back rather than release and patch it. Which we will take any day for any game.

"Bulletstorm VR is a brutal narrative action first-person shooter game that puts you in the ass-kicking boots of Grayson Hunt. Take your creative carnage to the next level with classic, fast-paced physical gunplay and devastating melee combos powered by fully redesigned controls for Virtual Reality. As an exiled member of the elite assassin group Dead Echo, Grayson's blind desire for vengeance gets him stranded on the hostile world of Stygia, where he confronts the commander behind his betrayal—or gets his team off the planet alive."

UNLEASH CREATIVE CARNAGE: Use power kicks, slides, charged shots, explosives, and your environment to execute a symphony of Skillshots. Aim for maximum carnage combos to ramp up your rewards and unlock new weapons, charge shots, and ammo capacity.

Use power kicks, slides, charged shots, explosives, and your environment to execute a symphony of Skillshots. Aim for maximum carnage combos to ramp up your rewards and unlock new weapons, charge shots, and ammo capacity. FIREPOWER AT YOUR FINGERTIPS: Take the iconic Energy Leash and the entire Bulletstorm arsenal of weapons to the next level in VR! See an enemy out of reach? Pull them in closer to admire the barrel of your gun or fling them into oncoming bullets for some not-so-friendly fire.

Take the iconic Energy Leash and the entire Bulletstorm arsenal of weapons to the next level in VR! See an enemy out of reach? Pull them in closer to admire the barrel of your gun or fling them into oncoming bullets for some not-so-friendly fire. DESTROY ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING: Battle your way through hordes of Stygia's mutated inhabitants! Gun down everything in your path, from crazy raiders to colossal skyscraper-sized beasts, as you cut a swathe of destruction through badlands, urban ruins, and terror domes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!