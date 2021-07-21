BumbleBear Games Announces ZOMBEEZ: A Killer Queen Remix

BumbleBear Games announced their latest game today as they will be releasing ZOMBEEZ: A Killer Queen Remix later this year. In what will be the company's first single-player title, you will navigate through levels while being chased by zombie versions of some familiar characters from the world of Killer Queen. They've essentially taken the mutliplayer title and transformed it into a platformer, which is a genius idea in that you already have all the assets you need, you just need to rework them into another genre with some fun additions. The game has been in Early Access already as the formerly titled ABS vs The Blood Queen, but now this version will fully release onto Steam on September 1st.

After challenging Early Access players over the last year, action platformer ZOMBEEZ debuts with a final level: the Citadel of Blood, full of new creepy-crawlies. Master speedy, precision platforming in procedurally generated levels to have any hopes of reaching the Citadel. Learn the patterns of each undead insectoid. Transform into a mighty winged warrior and slay devious bosses hellbent on your destruction. Slither to victory or make a mad-dash against the clock in special daily and monthly challenges to ascend global leaderboards. Learn to leap over lava, sludge, and spikes with movement inspired by classic side-scrolling platformers. Uncover the intricacies and patterns of devious enemies like BloodBears, BumbleBats, BubbleSlugs, and FireSnails. With each death comes a new lesson along with that "one more run" feeling. Killer Queen staples return, from riding snails (and finally, the infamous scorpion!) to transforming into winged Warriors. Simple controls make ZOMBEEZ easy to pick up and play, encouraging players to quickly uncover complex, advanced movement techniques. Master the quick hops of workers and the wing flaps of warriors. Solve hidden challenge rooms for precious points leading to extra lives. Battle bloodthirsty bosses including the Zillipede, SlimeFly, and even the Blood Queen herself. Then take those newly-honed skills to the Daily and Monthly challenge runs to ascend global leaderboards.

