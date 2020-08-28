Bungie Shows Off More Of Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bungie has revealed a little more info this week about Destiny 2: Beyond Light, including a bit about the new elemental power being added to the game. According to the latest tidbits of info released, players will be able to harness the Darkness as their Guardians can unleash Stasis. This will give them the ability to control the fight by performing new abilities, which includes seizing enemies and shattering them where they stand. This also makes way for three new subclasses depending on what you like to play as. Warlocks can become Shadebinders, as they harness the power of Darkness to "bend the battle to their will". The Hunters become Revenants, which will push power through them and cause them to strike hard and fast. Finally, Titans can become Behemoths as they control the fight by controlling the ground. You can check out the latest trailer at the bottom with screenshots of armor and the planet itself.

A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid Ship above Europa's frozen frontier and a dark empire has risen beneath. In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself. In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Guardians will explore a new destination: Jupiter's frozen moon of Europa. Brave harsh weather conditions and uncover the secrets that lie deep under the ancient ice. As a new threat emerges, so too does a mysterious new power – Stasis. Rooted in Darkness, Guardians will wield this new elemental power to dominate the battlefield. Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters each wield Stasis in a different way, with amazing new subclasses to explore. Below the frozen tundra of Europa lies the long-dormant Deep Stone Crypt. Unique rewards await those who can triumph in its enigmatic depths. A thrilling new chapter in the Destiny 2 universe awaits in Beyond Light, with new quests, challenges, rewards, and more.