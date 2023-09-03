Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bye Sweet Carole, Chris Darril, Just For Games, Little Sewing Machine, Meangrip Studios

Bye Sweet Carole Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Just For Games has released a new gameplay trailer for Bye Sweet Carole, which was being shown at Gamescom 2023 at their booth.

Bye Sweet Carole released a new trailer over the past week, as they finally published the Gamescom trailer they were showing at the event last month. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is a horrific thriller created by Chris Darril and developed by Little Sewing Machine and Meangrip Studios. The game's art style and design have been inspired by animated movies over the decades. Just For Fun has taken on the publishing duties for this one, as they showed off the latest trailer for the game, as you get a real sense of how the game will play, as you get some Dragon's Lair/The Act vibes in terms of the animation. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released sometime in 2024.

"Be ready to jump into the world of Corolla and meet the rabbits that have infested it in Bye Sweet Carole. Set in the early 1900s', young Lana Benton, urged by the terrifying Mr. Kyn, also known as "Old Hat," finds herself catapulted into a mysterious enchanted garden to deal with menacing and disturbing creatures. After discovering a number of letters from a mysterious "French guy," Lana decides to follow the last known trail of Carole Simmons, a girl of the same age who apparently escaped from Bunny Hall, an orphanage built in the 19th century. The building is now infested by colonies of wild rabbits able to open a dimensional portal to the realm of Corolla…"

Embark on a horrific journey through a dark tale set in the austere Bunny Hall and the mesmerizing world of Corolla.

Immerse yourself in a hand-drawn universe brought to life using cinematographic techniques inspired by the greatest animated movies.

Shape-shift into a rabbit and harness your various forms to conquer the deadly challenges that await you.

Encounter a vibrant cast of characters, from your loyal friend Mr. Baesie to the malevolent owl Velenia and the terrifying Mr. Kyn.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!