Enclave HD Announced For Console Release This Summer

Ziggurat Interactive confirmed this morning that they will be releasing Enclave HD, coming to all three major consoles this month.

Ziggurat Interactive confirmed this morning that they will be releasing Enclave HD for all three major consoles in a matter of weeks. Being published under the license of TopWare Interactive, the game is set to come to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation on June 29th, 2023. As the name already suggests, you're getting an HD remaster of the classic game, nearly 21 years since it originally came out on the first Xbox console, bringing it to life in several ways that will make gamers from that period take notice. Enjoy the details and the trailer below, as it will be out in a few weeks.

Enclave HD is a third-person action role-playing game with intense medieval combat, an epic soundtrack, and two separate story-driven campaigns which have the player fighting for the forces of Light or Darkness. Each faction offers six distinct character options such as Knights, Wizards, and Druids on the side of Light, or servants of the Darkness like Berserkers, Assassins, and Goblins. Wield swords, magic, and bows to wage war on your enemies and decide Celenheim's future. In the original multi-million-selling Enclave, and in Enclave HD, 1,000 years have passed since the high wizard Zale saved the people of Celenheim from the brink of defeat at the hands of the evil armies of Dreg'Atar by creating a massive rift to separate the forces of good and evil permanently. Now the rift is closing, and it is up to an unlikely hero to rise up and fight. Will this aspiring adventurer succeed in their quest to fight for the Light and slay the demon king Vatar? Or will they serve the Dark and take Celenheim for the forces of evil?

Immersive, fast-paced feudal-era combat.

A massive narrative scope, including two distinct campaigns with alternate endings.

More than 25 unique missions.

12 diverse unlockable characters, each blending elements of traditional character classes in a one-of-a-kind way.

Challenging boss opponents, each requiring different tactics to defeat.

An interactive gameplay tutorial that gets you into the action fast.

Three different difficulty settings provide the right level of challenge for any player.

A plethora of varied weapons, collectible objects, consumables, and magic items.

Surprises around every corner with dozens of scripted event triggers to keep you on your toes.

Captivating soundtrack paired perfectly with atmospheric sound effects.

