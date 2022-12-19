Calico: Pawsome Edition To Be Released This Week

Whitethorn Games and Peachy Keen Games announced that Calico: Pawsome Edition will be coming to PC and consoles this week. This version of the game comes with a number of new minigames for you to enjoy, including the ability to cook up some delicious cat-themed treats! You can see more of this in the latest trailer below as this edition will drop on December 22nd, 2023.

"Calico: Pawsome Edition is the biggest content update for Calico yet and contains plenty of purrific new features, both big and small. These include new animals sprinkled around the island for players to play with, a UI and overall visual overhaul to provide a more pleasant playing experience, the ability to customize players' wallpaper and floors while in the cafe, and the big new feature: a brand new cooking minigame! The cooking that players have come to know and love have now been expanded! Each recipe now comes with its own series of minigames to perform in the kitchen. A new system for selling food in the cafe has also been added; time and accuracy in the recipe minigames will award players with a gold, silver, or bronze star, which will provide different bonuses to sales prices. But be careful: once customers have bought all the fresh food, star bonuses will disappear until that recipe is played again."

Every Animal is a Friend: You'll encounter a lot of animals on the island. Befriend them, name them, add them to your party, send them to live at the cafe, and most importantly, love them forever! Interact with your new friends by dancing, cuddling, petting, carrying, lounging with, and pampering them!

You'll encounter a lot of animals on the island. Befriend them, name them, add them to your party, send them to live at the cafe, and most importantly, love them forever! Interact with your new friends by dancing, cuddling, petting, carrying, lounging with, and pampering them! Bewitching Good Looks: Express yourself through fashion! Create an avatar and customize them with collectable clothing found throughout the game.

Express yourself through fashion! Create an avatar and customize them with collectable clothing found throughout the game. Design, Decorate, Delight: Decorate the interior and exterior of the café to your liking! Collect and arrange furniture and toys for both your human and animal visitors. Cat trees, scratching posts, and dog beds are definite must-haves!

Decorate the interior and exterior of the café to your liking! Collect and arrange furniture and toys for both your human and animal visitors. Cat trees, scratching posts, and dog beds are definite must-haves! The Power of Meow-gic: The world of Calico has no limits! With the potion system, there are so many ways to live out your magical dreams. Want to make your feline friend ginormous? The More-to-Pet potion has you covered!