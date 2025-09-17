Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Reveals The Zombies Content

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has revealed the new Zombies content included in this game, as its clear est Virginia is not what it seems

Article Summary Black Ops 7 unveils its new Zombies mode with an intense cinematic trailer from Activision.

Players face off in West Virginia as Project Janus headquarters becomes a portal to the Dark Aether.

A mysterious, soul-draining figure and his undead minions challenge the new crew of survivors.

Teams must battle through reanimated threats in a chilling, otherworldly twist to classic Zombies.

Activision released another new trailer today for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, as players get a taste of the Zombies content that's coming to this edition of the franchise. This particular video is more of a cinematic to introduce the storyline, as you'll find yourself in a battle atop the headquarters of Project Janus. Everything seems normal until a small twist sends our new crew of characters into a horrific dimensional dive through the Dark Aether. Enjoy the trailer and the brief intro below from the developers, as you can read more about it in their latest blog. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be released on November 14 for PC and consoles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Zombies

The crew don't even have the time to pick themselves up from the ground before they're startled by the arrival of a welcoming committee.

"It is a party. And y'all are the guests of honor…"

A Southern drawl echoes across the lobby. All eight turn as a mysterious figure slowly descends the lobby steps, his face hidden by a wide-brimmed hat. The man's polite turn of phrase is unnerving, but it's the caged totem skulls he carries in each hand that suggests a much more terrifying entity has entered the fray. A skull detaches its jaw and violently expunges life force from the assembled crew, sucking essence into its maw while sharing its meal with its master, seemingly granting the mysterious figure more than a taste of their souls. Satiated, he slowly turns and leaves, but not before summoning some immediate, reanimated threats for the team to deal with.

The drained crew scrambles into action, forced into a ballet of blood and guts as they slowly tear apart the undead. It's only after the eight of them step out into what was once the Janus Towers Plaza, that a full realization becomes apparent: We're not in West Virginia anymore.

