Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Gets An Extra 24-Hours

Good news, everyone! Those of you enjoying the Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta will get an extra day to play it. A combination of letting fans have some fun and some backlash appears to be the reason the beta was expanded on. The news came down on Twitter as it seems the beta extension was part of a reward to the community, however, people are also calling foul on the fact that PC players have been relentless during the beta for hacking and cheating. Which has led to many disabling cross-play so they can get a normal match in. Whatever the reason, you get more time to play the Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta! You can get full details on it here as it will now end on October 20th at 10am PDT.

During the Beta, experience signature Black Ops combat across traditional 6v6 modes, the higher player count 12v12 Combined Arms, and a brand-new 40-player mode, Fireteam: Dirty Bomb. The Beta will feature a selection of the game's Multiplayer maps set in distinct global locations during the Cold War. Players can progress and rank up in the Beta-specific levelling system where loadout items, including new weaponry, covert spy tech through Field Upgrades, and badass Scorestreaks can be unlocked by earning XP. The Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta will feature a mix of maps, modes, and playlists. Similar to past Betas, the Black Ops Cold War Beta will also include a progression system where players can earn XP in order to unlock new content for their loadouts including weapons, equipment, Create-a-Class slots, and Scorestreaks. Expect frequent updates and a few surprises to take place within the Beta and stay tuned to official Call of Duty and Treyarch channels for specific details.