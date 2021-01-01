Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Holds A Double XP Weekend

Treyarch would like to say goodbye to 2020 with a bang as they have started a double XP weekend in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Starting today and running all the way through January 4th, 2021, you can earn double the XP on pretty much every single mode in the game. Think of it as Treyarch's way of trying to end the year with a bang, both in BOCW and Warzone. Its a good thing too as the devs recently introduced two new modes you can get in on with Raid 24/7 and Face Off, both of which you can read about below. Have fun fighting each other over the New Year's weekend and we'll see you in 2021.

Raid 24/7 is self-explanatory: it's all Raid, all the time. Get ready for match after match of the Black Ops II classic, featuring TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint. Hardcore Raid 24/7 is also available via Quick Play, featuring Hardcore TDM, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. Multiplayer Free Access players can check out Raid 24/7 until Dec. 24th, as well. Check out our updated Free Access playlists in the patch notes below. If you're ready for some serious close-quarters action, grab two friends and jump into Face Off to play 3v3 matches of TDM, Domination, and Kill Confirmed on all four of our new Gunfight maps: Game Show, ICBM, U-Bahn, and KGB. Face Off has a unique set of rules: Scorestreaks are disabled, capture times are quicker in Domination, and time limits and score limits are shorter to keep things fast and frenetic. Hardcore Face Off is also available via Quick Play, so anyone can get in on the action. Check out Face Off with your friends and let us know what you think!