Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals Its Multiplayer Mode

This morning, Activision and Treyarch revealed the details to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer mode and more. Along with some of the standards that the series has been known for, you're getting a new mix of elements that will keep you on your toes and will also be making the esports circuit interesting next season. We have descriptions for VIP Escort, Combined Arms, and the new four-team 40 player mayhem battle known as Fireteam below. You can read all the details on the multiplayer here, and check out the latest trailer for it below. You can also find out more info on the Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta, which will kick off on October 8th for PS4 players and October 15th for Xbox and PC players. Those who pre-order the game will also gain early access.
VIP Escort
In this new 6v6 objective core game mode, teams either protect or subdue a randomly selected player who becomes a VIP. This Very Important Player only gets a kitted-out pistol, a smoke grenade, a UAV for team intel, and the satisfaction of having up to five other squadmates defend them. These protectors must escort the VIP to an extraction point as they fend off the attacking team, whose goal is to neutralize the VIP before they escape. A non-VIP who dies during the round is out until the next one, but a downed player at zero health can defend themselves in Last Stand or be revived by a teammate to get back into the fight.
Combined Arms
A 12v12 battle that combines infantry and vehicular gameplay, Combined Arms is a larger-scale mode where the action is tailed to the environment it takes place within. Depending on the map, vehicles such as Tanks, Snowmobiles, Attack Helicopters or Wakerunners will amplify and advance the action alongside traditional gunfights, allowing for jaw-dropping moments right in the middle of an intense engagement. At launch, expect to play multiple Combined Arms Maps across a handful of Combined Arms Modes, including Domination, which places multiple flags around a given map for teams to capture and defend.
Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Fireteam
Fireteam is a new 40-player category of Black Ops Multiplayer with up to 10 teams of four, where the action is centered around not just the operators in the field, but also the environment they battle in. The first available Fireteam game type is called Dirty Bomb, which we'll have more information on as we get closer to launch!