Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Reveal Final Season

With a new Call OF Duty title on the way, Treyarch has one last season for both Black Ops Cold War & Warzone in October. The major focus of this season is the conclusion to the Black Ops Cold War Zombies storyline as you'll get to write history for the final. Plus they've made several changes to the Verdansk map, and the team will put you in the middle of the ultimate showdown between Adler and Stitch. Along with those features will be one last little surprise as The Haunting will be lurking about in time for Halloween. We have some of the details below of what you're in store for when Season 6 kicks off on October 6th, but if you want a more detailed account, you can read their latest blog here.

Call Of Duty: Warzone New Points of Interest – Fissures crack open the Stadium and Downtown; strange and previously unknown WWII-era bunkers are revealed

New Gulag – A return to a familiar 1v1 combat arena

Regiment Transition Begins – Update your active Regiment by October 5 prior to a freeze to prepare for shift to the new new Group Clan system We're only scratching the surface regarding the Season Six update for Warzone; in addition to content available in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, look for a Raven Software patch notes blog next week for details on new modes to come, an item pool update, and balance changes that will arrive with Season Six. And stay tuned for more intel regarding Warzone events, intel on anti-cheat, and Vanguard-related content in the weeks to come. Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War "Forsaken," the Final Chapter of Black Ops Cold War Zombies – Experience the epic conclusion to Black Ops Cold War Zombies, complete with a new Perk, a new Wonder Weapon, new Main Quest, and more.

Additional Zombies Updates – PhD Slider makes its debut, and the Hand Cannon and ARC-XD arrive as Support Weapons in Outbreak and round-based maps

Treyarch Black Ops Cold War Zombies Recap – Prepare for a deeper dive into the events leading up to "Forsaken" from Treyarch

New Multiplayer Maps – Three mind-blowing maps on day one. Fight through Adler's broken mind in Deprogram (6v6), take to a Soviet version of an American Main Street (6v6) , and prepare for a Gunfight in the KGB HQ vault known as Gluboko (2v2 and 3v3).

Onslaught – Prepare for Onslaught Elite and the journey deep into Adler's mind Black Ops Cold War & Warzone: New Operators – Alex Mason arrives in the Season Six Battle Pass, and Perseus Operative "Fuze" makes an explosive impact during the season

Five Weapons – A lever-action Shotgun and a reliable Assault Rifle within the Battle Pass system, in addition to a deadly new melee weapon earned via challenge, all available on day one of Season Six. During the season, expect to earn a unique SMG and a set of dual-wield melee tools.

Prepare for The Haunting – We hope you like scary movies… the Halloween event spectacular will take place from October 19 through November 2

New Prestige Levels — Become a true Prestige Master

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Season Six Gameplay Trailer | Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone™ (https://youtu.be/UtI-YLb6q14)