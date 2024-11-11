Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty Endowment

Call of Duty Endowment Reveals 15th Anniversary Bundle

The Call of Duty Endowment is celebrating its 15th Anniversary with a brand new bundle which also celebrates Veterans Day

Article Summary Celebrate CODE's 15 years with the new Call of Duty Anniversary Bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Join the Xbox sweepstakes for a chance to win a custom-themed console from CODE.

Discover the new ThruDark x Endowment apparel to support military veterans.

Contribute to veterans by rounding up purchases at Pilot Flying J travel centers through November 30.

The Call of Duty Endowment is celebrating its 15th Anniversary with a new bundle and a few other items, all to help the cause they have been championing all this time. If you're not familiar with CODE, they basically make a bunch of in-game and IRL content and merch for people to buy, with all of the proceeds going toward helping veterans find work after they have left whatever branch of the military they served in. This year, they're kicking off Black Ops 6 with an Anniversary Bundle, new appeal, and an Xbox giveaway. YOu can read more about it all below.

Call of Duty Endowment – 15th Anniversary Pack

Today, November 11th, the Endowment celebrates its 15-year anniversary and also commemorates Veterans Day in the U.S. and Remembrance Day in the U.K. All month long, we're recognizing the milestones we have been able to achieve for veterans and their families and celebrating the Call of Duty community and partners who make it possible. Today, equip the Call of Duty Endowment Anniversary Bundle to celebrate 15 years of placing U.S. and U.K. veterans into high-quality jobs. Starting today, November 11 at 9 AM PT, upon logging in, players will automatically receive the free Anniversary Bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and on November 14th at 9 AM PT in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone. The Bundle includes:

"Veteran Impact x 15" Animated Emblem

"Count Off" Sticker

"Strong Salutes" Animated Calling Card

Also, in Call of Duty: Warzone, you may have noticed our in-game timer, recognizing the Endowment's 15-year anniversary. We hope you're enjoying celebrating the community's impact for veterans as much as we are!

Xbox Giveaway

The Call of Duty Endowment is giving away an Xbox console with a custom skin to commemorate 15 years. The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) 15th Anniversary Xbox Sweepstakes begins tomorrow, November 12, 2024, at 9:00 AM Pacific Time ("PT") and ends November 19, 2024, at 9:00 AM PT.

Endeavour Through Darkness For Military Veterans

The Endowment's first-ever apparel collection is available! Purchase ThruDark x Endowment hoodies, t-shirts, and caps, and a percentage of proceeds going towards the Endowment. Every purchase comes with a free code to the Call of Duty Endowment ( C.O.D.E.) Endeavor: Tracer Pack while supplies last.

Pilot In-Store Donation Campaign

Looking for more ways to support veterans this month? From now until November 30, 2024, guests at any participating Pilot Flying J travel center can choose to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, and all roundup proceeds will be directly donated to the Call of Duty Endowment. Following the $4 million in donations and over 7,000 successful veteran placements since 2019, Pilot's goal is to help make a lasting difference for more than 1,600 service members and their families by placing them into high-quality jobs. Pilot will jump-start the roundup campaign with a $100,000 donation to the Endowment.

