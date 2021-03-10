Call Of Duty League Completes Major Stage One, & Looks Ahead

Over the weekend, the Call Of Duty League completed the Major Stage One tournament with $500k on the line and an unsurprising victor. Going into the tournament there was little doubt who the two leaders were of the events as the Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe were the two top teams holding the A and B groups, respectfully. The two pretty much proved their dominance over the rest of the field until they got to each other, when Faze went over the Empire 3-0. Dallas was sent down to the loser's brackets where they got an easy win over the New York Subliners 3-0, and returned to the finals to face Atlanta again, but were denied the victory as Atlanta won the event 5-2.

The fallout from the event puts Atlanta at the top of everyone's lists as the team to beat as they have become the only team to remain undefeated so far this season, while earning $200K from the first prize pool and 75 CDL points. Dallas, while beaten, still took second place and scored $120k and 60 CDL points, making them the #1 contender to knock them off at this point. It will be a tough road to go, however, as Atlanta now has maps in a row against Dallas, but that could change in just a couple of weeks. Stage Two will officially kick off on March 18th, with all 12 teams back in play and essentially a hard reset for everyone as teams will play for positioning leading up to the tournament that will kick off on April 1st, 2021. You can watch everything from the finals in the video below as we prepare for the next stage in a week and a half.