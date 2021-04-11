Call Of Duty League Has Made Zenni Their Official Eyewear

Zenni announced this week that they have officially partnered with Call Of Duty League to become their official eyewear. The company kicked off their partnership with the esports league as the presenting partner of the 2021 Season April Major, currently happening this weekend. While the finer details of the deal weren't revealed, we do know that they will Zenni and its Blokz product line during in-season broadcasts, including tournament and post-season previews, and casters wearing their products on-air. The two will also collaborate on original content with a pro-player TBD, and when physical shows go back to normal, Zenni will showcase its eyewear at events. We got a couple of quotes about the deal below as you can check out today's final round of competition on YouTube at the bottom.

"Just a few years ago, fashion and gaming were rarely used in the same sentence. Today, these worlds intersect regularly. Call Of Duty League pros are some of the most followed, most influential esports personalities in the world, and they demand form and function in anything they wear – especially when it comes to their eyes," said Jack Harari, Vice President, Global Partnerships at Activision Blizzard Esports. "We believe the Zenni product line will resonate strongly with our passionate community. We look forward to working closely with Zenni for years to come, kicking off with Zenni as the presenting sponsor for Call Of Duty Major II, which will showcase for fans the culmination of some of the most competitive action we've ever seen in the Call Of Duty League." "Call Of Duty esports has a rich history, and we're thrilled to be working with the Call Of Duty League to share the value of our Blokz technology with their audience through 2021 and beyond," said Sean Pate, Zenni's Brand Marketing and Communications Officer. "We've learned so much about the esports industry over the last few years through our great partners and continuing to invest in the gaming industry has become a major priority for our business. This new relationship with a household name in the space, should cement our commitment to esports overall."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Elimination Round 5 | Toronto Ultra vs Minnesota Røkkr | Call Of Duty League | Stage II Major (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hwzj1VBE7Hw)