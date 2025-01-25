Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty League

Call of Duty League Reveals New Season Updates

Organizers behind the Call of Duty League have released new updates and changes to the season, including being a part of DreamHack Dallas

Article Summary Call of Duty League Major IV will be held at DreamHack Dallas, May 23-25.

Challengers Opens return in 2025 with a $100K prize at each event.

Top two at DreamHack qualify for Challengers Finals and Esports World Cup.

Challengers Finals send top 3 to compete for $1.8M at Esports World Cup.

Activision revealed new details about changes and additions being added to Call of Duty League this season, as they have updated what's on the horizon this year. The big addition is the fact that they will be holding the Major IV at DreamHack Dallas this May, as well as the Challengers Open providing new details of the payouts for placement. We have more info from them below as we now look ahead at the next few months.

Call of Duty League Major IV – DreamHack Dallas

We are hyped to share that Major IV will be held in Dallas, Texas, as part of DreamHack Dallas from May 23-25 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Stay tuned for more information on how you can purchase your CDL Major IV add-on ticket, securing your opportunity to watch all the action in person. In addition to CDL Major IV, we are excited to confirm that DreamHack Dallas will be hosting a Challengers Open! Keep reading on for more exciting updates on the 2025 Challengers Season.

"We're excited to bring Major IV to DreamHack for the first time in Call of Duty League history," said Daniel Tsay, General Manager, Call of Duty Esports. "An event at DreamHack will allow our fans to enjoy this iconic celebration of gaming and esports, and also provide new fans the experience of competitive Call of Duty live."

Challengers Opens

Challengers Opens are BACK, with three events in 2025. The Opens will occur during OpTic Texas Major II, Miami Heretics Major III, and DreamHack Major IV! Stay tuned for more details on these events, including information on team passes for Challenger Opens.

Prize Pool: $100,000 per Event

1st – $40,000

2nd – $24,000

3rd – $16,000

4th – $8,000

5/6th – $4,000

7/8th – $2,000

Challengers Points Distribution

1st – 25,000 Pts

2nd – 20,000 Pts

3rd – 17,500 Pts

4th – 15,000 Pts

5-6th – 12,500 Pts

7-8th – 10,000 Pts

9-12th – 7,500 Pts

13-16th – 5,000 Pts

17-24th – 3,000 Pts

25-32nd – 2,000 Pts

33-48th – 1,000 Pts

49-64th – 500 Pts

As we build towards the Challengers Finals, the stakes are raised later in the season. The top two teams from the Challengers Open at DreamHack Dallas will automatically qualify for the Challengers Finals, and the winner will earn a spot at the Esports World Cup!

Challenger Finals

The 16 best Challengers rosters at the end of the season will showcase their talent at the Challengers Finals, which takes place during CDL Championship Weekend. There are three ways Challengers teams can qualify for the Finals:

Open @ DreamHack Dallas: 2 Teams (1st and 2nd Place)

2 Teams (1st and 2nd Place) Regional Leaderboard: 10 Teams (4 NA, 4 EU, 1 APAC, and 1 LATAM)

10 Teams (4 NA, 4 EU, 1 APAC, and 1 LATAM) Last Chance Qualifier: 4 Teams (1 NA, 1 EU, 1 APAC, 1 LATAM)

Challengers at the Esports World Cup

While the Challengers Finals marks the end of the Challengers Season, the opportunity for aspiring pros to show off their skills isn't over. The Challenger teams that finish in the Top 3 at the Challengers Finals will earn their way to the 2025 Esports World Cup! There, they will compete with CDL Pros and fight for a $1.8M prize pool.

