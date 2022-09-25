Call Of Duty League Reveals Plans For The 2023 Season

Activision Blizzard has released new details for the upcoming 2023 Season of Call Of Duty League as it will kick off in December. As the league will shift to accommodate Modern Warfare 2, there will be changes into how the events will play out for the next calendar year. Starting with the fact that Major I will be a Pro-Am tournament, set to feature all 12 CDL teams battling with top Challengers squads, with each team vying for CDL points. What's more, the Call Of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl, which again will be presented by USAA, returns during Major I on December 16th as U.S. and U.K. military esports teams will compete to be the C.O.D.E. Bowl 2022 Champion. We have some of the details below, as you can read the full set of announcements here.

Call Of Duty League: Majors I–IV Events

Our 2023 Major I will be like nothing we've done before. This event will be hosted by the Call Of Duty League live on LAN in Raleigh, NC from Dec. 15-18, so get ready, fans. In addition to the professional League matches, Major I will also feature several other Call of Duty events occurring on site at the venue. Major I will follow a Pro-Am format with qualified Challengers teams battling pros with CDL Points and $500,000 of prizing on the line. And it doesn't stop there!

The first Challengers Open of the 2023 season is scheduled to take place on site from Dec. 16-18. Teams that don't qualify for the Pro-Am will still be able to battle in the Open and make a name for themselves. The 2022 Call of Duty: Mobile Championship will touch down in Raleigh for their first LAN championship in history. Mobile teams will battle live throughout the weekend for $1.7 million in prizing. Finally, to top it all off, the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E) Bowl will also go down live at the event. Watch as US and UK military esports teams compete to be the 2022 C.O.D.E. Bowl champion. Plus, don't miss some of your favorite Call of Duty creators and Call Of Duty League players in attendance.