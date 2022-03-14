Call Of Duty: Mobile World Championship Returns For 2022

"Our massive, worldwide community of players continues to drive the team's passion to deliver an epic Call Of Duty: Mobile experience now and in the future," said Matt Lewis, Vice President, Mobile at Activision. "With all-new rewards and a prize pool of over $2 million dollars, everyone is invited to enjoy this year's championships and we look forward to seeing who will be crowned victorious later this year."

Designed for players of all skill levels, Stage One and Stage Two of the Call Of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 is open to eligible entrants across the world and all players who sign up to compete will receive an all-new frame and calling card. The Call Of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 will be conducted regionally in multiple stages and begins in Stage One with four in-game online qualifiers. Each weekend from March 31st through April 24, 2022 UTC, eligible players that complete 10 ranked multiplayer matches and earn 60 points qualify for Stage Two plus new rewards each week. For more details on stages, requirements and official rules, please visit this link.