Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Releases New Matchmaking Blog

In a new blog, devs for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III discuss how matchmaking is handled with an inside look of how its done.

Activision has released a new blog this afternoon for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, discussing the way matchmaking is done. We have a snippet of the blog for you here, but the shorthand is that the team lists off how they go about matching people up with other players. A lot has been said and criticized in the last couple of months when it comes to this process, so the team clearly decided that people should know how they go about doing things through automation with a number of factors. You can read the full blog on their website.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Matchmaking The single, biggest priority with respect to Multiplayer matchmaking is delivering a fun experience to our players. While we have many years of testing and learning as part of our matchmaking process, we are continuously working to deliver the best experiences possible. For that reason, we continue to test and look forward to more enhancements to come. We often see the community refer to our matchmaking system as "Skill-based Matchmaking." Call of Duty does consider skill (or more specifically player performance) as a component, as do most in the industry, but skill is not the dominant variable. We consider and prioritize several factors to create lobbies. Call of Duty Multiplayer matchmaking is composed of many factors: CONNECTION – As the community will attest, Ping is King. Connection is the most critical and heavily weighted factor in the matchmaking process.

TIME TO MATCH – This factor is the second most critical to the matchmaking process. We all want to spend time playing the game rather than waiting for matches to start.

The following factors are also critical to the matchmaking process: PLAYLIST DIVERSITY – The number of playlists available for players to choose from.

RECENT MAPS/MODES – Considering maps you have recently played on as well as your mode preferences, editable in Quick Play settings.

SKILL/PERFORMANCE– This is used to give our players – a global community with a wide skill range – the opportunity to have an impact in every match.

INPUT DEVICE – Controller or mouse and keyboard.

PLATFORM – The device (PC, Console) that you are playing on.

VOICE CHAT – Enabled or disabled. Every time a player begins matchmaking in Multiplayer, for example, the process needs to work through all these factors to find other players (all of which are also being analyzed) to quickly assemble a lobby that is stable and competitive. These factors have resulted in a process that we believe provides the best player experience and creates a stronger community for Call of Duty worldwide.

