Call Of Duty Season Four Battle Pass Launches June 17th

Activision announced today that the Season Four Battle Pass for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone launches on June 17th. Players will be able to dive into the action across two games as the pass will unlock 100 Tiers of new content, including two functional weapons, a new Operator, 20 custom Weapon Blueprints, over 30 Operator Skins, and dozens of cosmetic accessories. Not to mention two Ultra-level rewards that will help you light up whatever room you're in. We have some of the details below and you can read the complete patch notes here, as well as the trailer at the bottom.

Satellites are being downed across the Eurasian continent in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, thanks to Owethu "Jackal" Mabuza, a feared mercenary hired by Perseus. As Stitch and the rest of Perseus's agents continue to build their sleeper agent operation and achieve world domination, it's up to you to secure the codecs from the crashed satellites around Verdansk, Africa, and the Ural Mountains before they fall into the wrong hands.

The action is heating up like never before, but the Season Four Battle Pass may have what you need to upgrade your arsenal for the fights to come. Season Four's Battle Pass arrives with 100 Tiers of exciting new content, including two functional weapons, a new Operator, 20 custom Weapon Blueprints, over 30 Operator Skins, and dozens of cosmetic accessories… along with two Ultra-level rewards that will help you light up the lobby.

Plus, through the Season Four Battle Pass System, you'll be able to earn up to 300 COD Points across free Tiers, with an additional 1,000 COD Points available to earn via the paid Battle Pass. You can use those COD Points to pick up a future Battle Pass or a Store Bundle, such as the ones we'll detail within this deep dive into Season Four's initial Battle Pass and Bundle offerings. Operations begin on June 17, so read this intel carefully. This blog takes you through the brand-new Gifting feature, as well as all 100 Tiers of Battle Pass content, and some of the incredible Store Bundles set to drop during the initial launch.