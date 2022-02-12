Call Of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone Will Get Changes Ahead Of Season

The devs behind both Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone posted a new blog this week going over changes coming to both games this Monday. Essentially they are addressing a number of topics that players have been complaining about over the past few months and adding in some other random things that are designed to be a giant quality of life update before the next season launches on both titles simultaneously. And they have to do so across both titles at the same time since Activision's system changed years ago to have whatever the main title is at the point tied to Warzone.

In the process of this we found out that the eventual release for 2022's CoD title will be a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare, the Battle Royale will be getting a massive evolution sometime this year, a new engine will be powering both games, and Infinity Ward will be leading the development on the next experience for both games on the next title. We have a snippet below about the Community Requests in the game that they are addressing, but you can also read the entire post at the link above.

Addressing Top Community Requests In addition to performance improvements across all platforms, we have heard the community loud and clear on their other top requests for Call Of Duty: Warzone. Field of View (FOV) sliders on console is one of them. Adding FOV on console in Warzone creates major performance impacts for old gen console players. Our goal is for Warzone to be a performant experience on all platforms, so we do not plan to implement an FOV Slider on console at this time. We also understand that we aren't directly speaking to every community request in official communications. But we are reaffirming our commitment to listening to these concerns and ensuring vigorous and beneficial internal discussions that the developers have about them before solutions – whenever possible – are implemented. Season Two will be the next major step in continuously improving your game experience, and we continue to greatly value the feedback from our community.