Call Of Duty Will Be Getting '80s Action Film Crossover Content

Activision is going back in time to the '80s with a new crossover event featuring content from Rambo and Die Hard. For a limited time, you'll be able to take on the roles of Rambo and John McClane as you'll be headed into specially designed versions of Verdansk, Nuketown '84, and Nakatomi Plaza to face off against the forces of evil as only they can. The content is spread across all three active games as you'll be able to play as these heroes in Black Ops Cold Ward, Warzone, and Call Of Duty: Mobile. We got more info on the event below along with the action-packed trailer, but jump in soon as this will only be around for a few short weeks.

In addition to the new Rambo and Die Hard themed content available starting today, there's also a load of exciting new content live beginning today in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as part of the Season Three Reloaded celebration, including a new 6v6 multiplayer map Standoff; new Multi-Team Multiplayer map Duga; and new Multi-Team Elmination mode; as well as new operators, weapons and more. Plus, today's mid-season release also features an entire slate of new Black Ops Cold War Zombies Outbreak content, including a new main quest for the first time in Outbreak, a new World Event – the Orda as well as a host of new secrets and surprises to discover. This '80s Action Movie limited time crossover event and Season Three Reloaded follows Call of Duty's continued momentum across the franchise, including surpassing more than 100 million players to date in Warzone and more than 500 million downloads of Call of Duty: Mobile worldwide, based on Activision internal estimates.