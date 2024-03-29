Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Review, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: WWE 2K24

Can We Just Finish One Story? Our Review Of WWE 2K24

Its not just about finishing the story, its about finishing a single story. We reviewed WWE 2K24 in all of its challegning glory.

Article Summary WWE 2K24 simplifies gameplay, offering fun and accessible wrestling action.

The game boasts a large roster, including WWE Legends and current stars.

MyGM, MyFaction, and My Rise modes return with engaging features.

The 2K Showcase Of The Immortals mode lets players relive classic matches.

Over the years, as 2K Games has released multiple WWE titles, we have been both praising and critical of the series. WWE 2K24, the latest incarnation of the series, comes off the heels of the game having a hit-or-miss track record with critics for various issues. Some enjoy the game for what it's worth as a professional wrestling title that's meant to be more action than substance, while others have been critical of bad graphics, gameplay, challenges, and more. Much like wrestling fans when it comes to WWE, it all kind of depends on what you already think of the franchise before you go in, which will determine what you end up thinking of the latest title. We got the full version of the game with all of the bonus content and more to play with for a review, so here's our thoughts on the latest title.

First off, let's get back to basics. If you're looking for a wrestling game where you just pick your characters and fight against your friends by rapidly smashing buttons and nothing else, WWE 2K24 will actually satisfy that need. The controls in this one have been slightly simplified from WWE 2K23. Yes, we know; people will say they can't tell the difference. However, we've found that compared to last year's game, the learning curve has substantially leveled out. When you need to learn something, there is a tutorial or a quick guide that comes up, but for the most part, you get to play and find out for yourself. Which was a much-needed addition as the game would overcomplicate things. (In fact, I still believe the kick-out system for when you're being pinned is endlessly frustrating, but one step at a time.)

The roster is pretty stacked this time around. You have almost every single wrestler signed to the company, from the main roster on Raw and SmackDown all the way to the newest faces you'll see in NXT. Plus, a healthy supply of Legends from the past. It's not going to have every WWE wrestler ever signed to the company, but you can practically recreate almost entire WrestleMania cards just on the legends alone. Sure, there's going to be missing people you have to get in DLC such as CM Punk, but this is one of the few times I've seen a WWE 2K roster and not really felt the need to complain about who I don't have. It even includes a special "Elite" version of Cody Rhodes, who is shaped like an action figure, the same as what they did with John Cena in last year's version. So it's nice to see they had some fun with this one.

WWE 2K24 comes with several different match types that have been tweaked, improved upon or reintroduced to the series. As you can see from the images here, you've got the Casket Match and the Ambulance Match making bold returns, as well as the return of proper backstage brawls for those who wish to settle things outside the ring. The game has also brought back a few modes as you're back in control of the company with MyGM, as you can show off your own booking skills and make the best choices for your roster. MyFaction is also available as you can build up your own stable of Superstars that you choose and prove your dominance on the roster. Ironically at a time when the company has almost as many factions as they did during the Attitude Era. My Rise is also back as you live week to week having new matches that you pick and set up, switching from brand to brand, becoming champion, and living out your dreams of competing in WarGames, Royal Rumble, and just dominating whatever show you're on. (But we did run into issues collecting every belt in the company, as for some reason, we were only allowed to carry two.)

One of the more talked-about modes that earned its own special edition of the game is the 2K Showcase Of The Immortals. This is basically WWE 2K24's way of reliving the past as you go down memory lane by reliving iconic WrestleMania moments, all the way from WrestleMania III until 39, featuring matches that have been talked about for decades. The mode is fun as you get to relive the matches from the winner's point of view, but they also come with the taxing price of having to complete objectives in a certain way before you can win the match. If you don't complete them, you can't unlock certain things from each one. Also, while we understand that getting the rights to every wrestler is near impossible, it feels weird that the mode skips around, leaving entire WrestleMania events out of the picture. However, if you're a fan of nostalgia, you'll enjoy reliving these moments.

Creation is still a major factor in WWE 2K24, as you can make your own wrestlers, arenas, title belts, entrances, arenas, and more. You can take your character to great heights as they work their way from the bingo halls and school gymnasiums all the way to the main event of WrestleMania. Or hey, maybe that's not your intention, maybe you're just here because you like to cause chaos and beat people up. You can pretty much do whatever you feel like to cement your character's career. Or just make your own stuff for fun with your friends. Whatever you feel like doing, you can do it, including (as we've seen online) making other wrestling promotion's content as if they worked side-by-side. Or make wrestlers not in the company so you can play as them.

Overall, I got a great kick out of WWE 2K24. it's been a lot more fun playing this one than other titles in the past. It isn't perfect, it's got rough edges, and holy crap, some of the hair on these people is atrocious. (I don't know what's up with Bret Hart's hair in the games these days.) But its fun to play and doesn't take a ton of time to master as it had been in the past. The nostalgia is here, the gameplay is here, the chance to finish Cody's story on your own terms is here. It's about as good as it can get, and if they use this for the next game as a template to improve on, the series should just get better from here.

WWE 2K24 Review by Gavin Sheehan 9 / 10 WWE 2K24 has learned from previous mistakes and improved in many areas that people gave the series grief over in the last release. It isn't perfect and needs some fine tuning in a few areas, but its a major step up from where they were. Credits Publisher 2K Games Developer Visual Concepts Release Date March 8, 2024 Reviewed On Xbox Series X|S Also Available On PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC

