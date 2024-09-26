Posted in: Capcom, Conventions, Games, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: 2024 Tokyo Game Show

Capcom Hold Special Livestream for 2024 Tokyo Game Show

Capcom held their own special livestream for the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, in which they highlighted several titles out and coming soon

Article Summary Capcom's 2024 Tokyo Game Show livestream unveils guest character Terry in Street Fighter 6 and new training features.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics now available on modern platforms with online play.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection arrives with visual upgrades and an Ace Attorney x Among Us crossover.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster lands for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, with Capcom Fighting Collection 2 coming in 2025.

Capcom decided to hold a special livestream during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, in which they went over several titles and announcements. Some of the announcements were for titles on the way, while others were updates about games that were already out. We have the full rundown from the company with notes below, as well as the livestream for you to rewatch above.

Capcom Online Program – 2024 Tokyo Game Show

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 welcomes Terry from SNK's popular fighting game series Fatal Fury as the first-ever guest character in the Street Fighter series, and he's already making (power) waves! Terry will soon be joined by SNK's Mai and the returning Elena in 2025 to round out Year 2 of Street Fighter 6. Also dropped alongside Terry are two brand new features to help new and veteran fighters train to be the very bestV-Rival and Replay Review. Test your might against specific characters and skill levels via aggregated online player data (V-Rival) and take control of Online/Offline replays to study what could have been done differently (Replay Review)!

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is out now digitally across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, with an Xbox One digital release coming in 2025! For the first time ever, play seven classic games on modern consoles in one collection chock full of new features like seamless online gameplay with rollback netcode, training mode across all fighting games, a treasure trove of in-game Museum content, and more! Stay tuned for the physical release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 kicking off on November 22, 2024!

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection brings back iconic prosecutor Miles Edgeworth in a thrilling return to crime scenes and courtrooms with sharper visuals, new quality-of-life features, and an extensive in-game Gallery, available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam. It's also time to call an emergency meeting as Ace Attorney crosses over with Among Us in an unexpected twist! Players can now sport a brand-new Edgeworth skin, free to unlock, and bring their prosecutorial prowess to the hunt for imposters.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is available digitally across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, bringing everyone's favorite zombie paradise action game with new and improved features to players around the world! Catch the physical release on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 starting on November 8, 2024!

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 features eight unforgettable games, including Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Project Justice, Power Stone 2, and much more, with new features like online play and quality-of-life updates across every game in the collection! Catch the release in 2025!

Street Fighter League

The Street Fighter League Japan season has already kicked off in Street Fighter 6, featuring three new teams: Crazy Raccoon, FUKUSHIMA IBUSHIGIN, and Yogibo REJECT! Street Fighter League US returns on October 16, followed by Street Fighter League Europe later this year. Champions from each region will meet at Capcom Cup 11 in Tokyo, Japan, where the ultimate champion will be crowned. Plus, don't miss the finale of Capcom Pro Tour 2024 at Capcom Cup 11, with a $1 million grand prize on the line!

